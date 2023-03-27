Green Hawks, Mustangs, Baybay I Central School overall champs in OCCCI D-League basketball tourney
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The St. Joseph College of Maasin (SJC) Green Hawks, Western Leyte College (WLC) of Ormoc Mustangs, and Baybay I Central School were hailed the maiden overall champions in the OCCCI D-League Interschool Basketball Tournament after defeating their respective opponents in the “Battle of the Best” on Sunday evening at the Ormoc City Superdome.
The OCCCI D-League, which has been created to provide exposure to schools in Leyte Island, officially capped off on Sunday evening.
READ: Green Hawks, Baybay SHS off to a 3-0 start of south division hoops competition
Green Hawks upset Mustangs
Over a hundred schools from elementary, high school, and college around Leyte Island competed in the two-month basketball tournament, which drew some inspiration from Cebu’s Cesafi and Manila’s UAAP.
After the dust has settled down, the SJC Green Hawks upset the heavily-favored WLC Mustangs, 75-71, in the college division winner-take-all championship match.
CJ Gonzales led the Green Hawks with 15 points, including a crucial three-pointer that gave his team the much-needed cushion to hang on until the final buzzer. Gonzales went on to become the college division “Most Valuable Player,” earning a P3,000 purse.
Meanwhile, the Green Hawks pocketed a P50,000 purse, while the Mustangs didn’t go home empty-handed as they received a P20,000 cash prize as the runners-up.
READ: Ormoc City Senior High School rules OCCCI D-League West Leyte Division
Mustangs bag high school title
Despite the loss in the college division, the Mustangs’ emerged champions in the high school division by routing Ormoc City Senior High School (OCSHS) 70-54 in the championship match.
Rile Christian Veloso was named MVP after leading the Mustangs with 15 points, 6 boards, and 3 blocks. The Mustangs received P60,000, while the OCSHS pocketed P30,000.
Elementary division champs
On the other hand, Baybay I Central School topped the elementary division by narrowly beating San Juan Elementary School 46-42.
Darnyl Loreto hoisted the finals MVP plum after leading Baybay I Central School with 17 points and 18 rebounds. Baybay went home with P25,000 cash, while San Juan received P10,000.
ALSO READ
RB Tailoring, AE Sports start strong in MPBA hoops
Avantrac, CS4, Island Paints win opening games in architects, engineers hoops cup
BBC kicks off Season 13 on March 25
Ginebra steamrolls San Miguel, moves on cusp of PBA Finals
NBA: Lakers fall to Bulls in LeBron James’ return
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.