Green Hawks, Mustangs, Baybay I Central School overall champs in OCCCI D-League basketball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The St. Joseph College of Maasin (SJC) Green Hawks, Western Leyte College (WLC) of Ormoc Mustangs, and Baybay I Central School were hailed the maiden overall champions in the OCCCI D-League Interschool Basketball Tournament after defeating their respective opponents in the “Battle of the Best” on Sunday evening at the Ormoc City Superdome.

The OCCCI D-League, which has been created to provide exposure to schools in Leyte Island, officially capped off on Sunday evening.

READ: Green Hawks, Baybay SHS off to a 3-0 start of south division hoops competition

Green Hawks upset Mustangs

Over a hundred schools from elementary, high school, and college around Leyte Island competed in the two-month basketball tournament, which drew some inspiration from Cebu’s Cesafi and Manila’s UAAP.

After the dust has settled down, the SJC Green Hawks upset the heavily-favored WLC Mustangs, 75-71, in the college division winner-take-all championship match.

CJ Gonzales led the Green Hawks with 15 points, including a crucial three-pointer that gave his team the much-needed cushion to hang on until the final buzzer. Gonzales went on to become the college division “Most Valuable Player,” earning a P3,000 purse.

Meanwhile, the Green Hawks pocketed a P50,000 purse, while the Mustangs didn’t go home empty-handed as they received a P20,000 cash prize as the runners-up.

READ: Ormoc City Senior High School rules OCCCI D-League West Leyte Division

Mustangs bag high school title

Despite the loss in the college division, the Mustangs’ emerged champions in the high school division by routing Ormoc City Senior High School (OCSHS) 70-54 in the championship match.

Rile Christian Veloso was named MVP after leading the Mustangs with 15 points, 6 boards, and 3 blocks. The Mustangs received P60,000, while the OCSHS pocketed P30,000.

Elementary division champs

On the other hand, Baybay I Central School topped the elementary division by narrowly beating San Juan Elementary School 46-42.

Darnyl Loreto hoisted the finals MVP plum after leading Baybay I Central School with 17 points and 18 rebounds. Baybay went home with P25,000 cash, while San Juan received P10,000.

ALSO READ

RB Tailoring, AE Sports start strong in MPBA hoops

Avantrac, CS4, Island Paints win opening games in architects, engineers hoops cup

BBC kicks off Season 13 on March 25

Ginebra steamrolls San Miguel, moves on cusp of PBA Finals

NBA: Lakers fall to Bulls in LeBron James’ return

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP