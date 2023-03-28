Blackpink’s Lisa celebrates 26th birthday in PH concert: ‘Such crazy energy here’

Blackpink’s Lisa was overwhelmed by the love of her dedicated legion of fans — known as Lilies and Blinks — as she enjoyed her 26th birthday early during the group’s two-day concert in Bulacan.

The celebration was attended by Janella Salvador, Jane De Leon, Alexa Ilacad, and P-pop supergroup SB19, and other local celebrities.

The four-piece act, who debuted with the songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle” in August 2016, returned to the Philippines for their long-awaited solo concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on March 25 and 26, where Lisa’s pre-birthday celebration was one of the highlights.

The K-pop idol, who turned 26 years old on March 27, received a special cake from fans during the event, as well as several greetings from her bandmates and fans. She also took to her personal Instagram page to express her gratitude, where she shared some of her favorite moments during the show.

“Such crazy energy here in Manila! So happy I got to celebrate my pre-birthday together with my BLINKS,” she said in the caption.

A star-studded concert

Thousands of fans, which included a string of Filipino celebrities and content creators, flocked to show their support for Blackpink, as they sang and danced to their hit songs like “Pink Venom,” “Shut Down,” “Don’t Know What To Do,” and “As If It’s Your Last,” among many others.

Among the many notable personalities spotted enjoying the K-pop girl group’s concert include Mimiyuuuh, who noted that it was his “first concert of the year.”

The content creator also uploaded a snippet of himself singing along to the track “Don’t Know What To Do” during the show.

Kendra Kramer was also emotional after seeing the quartet in the flesh, saying that the concert was an unforgettable moment for her. “THEY’RE SUCH GREAT PERFORMERS!!! I CRIED LIKE THREE TIMES LAST NIGHT! I’LL NEVER FORGET THIS CONCERT,” she said.

Kendra, who is underage, went with her father Doug Kramer, sister Scarlett and some friends.

P-pop supergroup SB19 was also spotted unleashing their inner fanboys during the four-piece act’s show, as seen on their official Instagram page.

Josh also shared a photo of himself holding his Blackpink-themed lightstick, while Justin recorded aclip of the girl group performing onstage.

Darna stars Janella Salvador, Jane De Leon, and Mark Manicad were also spotted during the concert, where the latter shared that he was invited by the Darna heroine herself on impulse.

“Annaliza” stars Andrea Brillantes, Kyline Alcantara, and Denise Laurel also reunited during the concert, where they were spotted giving hugs and kisses to each other.

Brillantes also had an unforgettable night during the concert since she asked the help of Blackpink in asking her boyfriend, basketball star Ricci Rivero, to be her date for the Star Magic Prom this coming March 30.

On the other hand, Alexa Ilacad, who’s known to be a huge Blackpink fan, could not help but be in awe of seeing the girl group in person. The singer-actress also expressed her love for Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa in a series of Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Darren Espanto enjoyed the concert with Brillantes, Alcantara, and Laurel, as well as with Cassy and Mavy Legaspi.

Formed under YG Entertainment, Blackpink is composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The girl group is best known for their hit songs “How You Like That,” “Kill This Love,” “Pink Venom,” “Lovesick Girls,” “Pretty Savage,” and “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” among many others.

