Blackpink’s Lisa tops 700M views with ‘Money’ dance video

Lisa of Blackpink hit 700 million views on YouTube with the performance video for her solo single “Money,” YG Entertainment announced Friday.

The video is the quartet’s 11th to reach the milestone.

“Money” is from Lisa’s solo debut single “LaLisa,” and topped iTunes top songs chart in 66 regions. It hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 84 and ranked No. 46 on UK’s Official Chart Top 100.

The superband left Seoul on Friday and headed to Dallas, where the group kicks off a US tour on Tuesday.

It will perform 14 times in seven cities before flying to Europe. Last week, Blackpink took to the stage in Seoul in front of 20,000 fans over two days, opening the group’s first world tour in four years.

