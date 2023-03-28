Family offers reward to locate missing female college student

By: Robert Dejon - Inquirer Visayas | March 28,2023 - 09:46 AM
A family of a female college student who went missing is offering a cash reward

Missing person stock image. INQUIRER FILES

ORMOC CITY — A family of a female college student who went missing has offered a cash reward on Sunday, March 26, for any information that can lead to their daughter’s whereabouts.

Spouses Ramonito and Citadel Uy said they would give a P50,000 cash reward to any person who can locate the whereabouts of their daughter Darlene Uy, 22.

Darlene, a practice teaching student at Samar State University, was reported missing on Thursday, March 23. She was last seen going out of the Catbalogan 1, Elementary School wearing her practice teaching uniform.

The local police are conducting a thorough investigation to locate Darlene.

