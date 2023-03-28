Family offers reward to locate missing female college student
ORMOC CITY — A family of a female college student who went missing has offered a cash reward on Sunday, March 26, for any information that can lead to their daughter’s whereabouts.
Spouses Ramonito and Citadel Uy said they would give a P50,000 cash reward to any person who can locate the whereabouts of their daughter Darlene Uy, 22.
Darlene, a practice teaching student at Samar State University, was reported missing on Thursday, March 23. She was last seen going out of the Catbalogan 1, Elementary School wearing her practice teaching uniform.
The local police are conducting a thorough investigation to locate Darlene.
RELATED STORIES
Probe starts anew for 6 missing persons allegedly taken in Talamban inn by persons claiming to be cops
CCPO creates Committee on Missing and Found Person
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.