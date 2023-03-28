Melvin Jerusalem to train in the US for his first title defense in May

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) world minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem will spend the remainder of his training camp abroad.

This as his promoter JC Manangquil of Sanman Boxing Promotions confirmed that Jerusalem will train in the United States as part of his preparation for his first title defense on May 27, 2023, with the official venue yet to be announced.

Manangquil told CDN Digital they are choosing between the famous Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California or a newly-opened boxing gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, owned by MP Promotions’ Sean Gibbons.

“In the coming weeks naa na formal announcement. But yes, mag train siya sa America weeks before sa iyaha fight. Most likely sa Wildcard or sa Las Vegas with new Sean Gibbons gym,” said Manangquil.

Jerusalem has been in Japan with his trainer Michael Domingo for several weeks already as they ramped up their training camp for his first title defense against Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico.

This will be the first time for 29-year-old Jerusalem of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon to train in the United States.

He will likely join other Filipino world contenders Marlon Tapales, Jade Bornea, and Jerwin Ancajas in training.

Jerusalem became a world champion last January 6 by dethroning Masataka Taniguchi via a sensational second-round technical knockout in Osaka, Japan.

It was Jerusalem’s second world title shot following his 2017 defeat in the hands of Wenhang Menayothin for the WBC world minimumweight title in Thailand.

He has a record of 20 wins with 12 knockouts and two defeats.

Meanwhile, Collazo remains unbeaten in six fights with four knockouts. He earned the world title shot by beating Yudel Reyes via a fifth-round knockout in a world title eliminator last January in Inglewood, California.

Despite his young pro record, Collazo amassed 136 amateur bout victories with 15 defeats. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican is also a 2019 Pan-Am Games gold medalist.

