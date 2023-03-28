Trojans hope to get back at Eagles

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo City Trojans will try to tighten their hold of the No. 2 spot in the southern division of the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) as they face the Davao Chess Eagles on Tuesday, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

In their first meeting, Davao won over the Trojans. Their rematch on Wednesday would determine who among these two southern division contenders will take the No.2 spot in the team standings.

Davao is a win away from tying with Toledo in win-loss record. Toledo is hanging on at the No. 2 spot with 15 wins and six losses, while Davao os at third with a 14-7 (win-loss) record.

Davao will face Toledo in its second scheduled match on Wedensday, and has to stage an upset against southern division top team, Negros Kingsmen in its first match.

Toledo will play against the bottom-seeded Mindoro Tamaraws in its first match.

Last Saturday, the Trojans got back in the winning column after defeating the Cebu City Niños and the Tacloban Vikings to bounce back from their back-to-back losses against Isabela Knights of Alexander and the Cagayan Kings in their last remaining cross-division matches.

The Trojans are composed of International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, IM Rico Mascarinas, Women’s IM Beverly Mendoza, team captain Rainauld Bonn Tibod, Rommel Ganzon, Christopher Tubalado, Richard Natividad, and Allan Pason.

Meanwhile, Davao is composed of National Master (NM) Dale Bernardo, FIDE Master (FM) Sander Severino, Women’s NM Jean Karen Enriquez, NM Alexander Lupian, IM Oliver Dimakiling, FM AUstin Jacob Literatus, and NM Henry Roger Lopez.

