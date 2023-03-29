WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens enjoys sunrise hike in Palawan

“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens seems to be enjoying her time in the Philippines, where she is currently filming a travel documentary, as she recently went on a sunrise hike in Palawan.

Hudgens shared on her personal Instagram account on Tuesday, March 28, a snippet of her sunrise hike with her companions, which culminated in a view of the sunrise at what appeared to be a mountain top. The song “Night and Day” by Everything But The Girl was playing in the background of her post.

“[5 a.m.] hike to the top of the world. #phillipines #palawan,” she said in the caption.



The “The Princess Switch” star shared another glimpse of her sunrise hike on her Instagram Stories, saying, “Well, good morningggg.”

Her fiancé, baseball player Cole Tucker, as well as celebrity makeup artist Tonya Brewer and photographer Emilynn Rose expressed their admiration for the tourist destination in the comments.

Meanwhile, Hudgens’ fans were elated to see the actress enjoying her time in the Philippines.

One @lanachloe09 said, “I [have been] waiting for this since [your High School Musical] days. Even though I would probably not see you since you’re on the other side of the country, I’m still sooo happy you are where your mom came from.”

Another @chrmrclz wrote, “OMG!!! You’re here! Welcome back to PH.”

Hudgens was recently confirmed to be filming a travel documentary in the Philippines, and will be set in Palawan and Manila. The upcoming project will be directed by Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Secretary Paul Soriano, and will be produced under production company TEN17P.

The Filipino-American actress is best known for her roles as Gabriella Montez in the hit Disney film trilogy “High School Musical” and Stacy De Novo and Lady Margaret Delacourt in the Christmas romantic comedy film “The Princess Switch.”

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Fil-Am actress Vanessa Hudgens arrives in PH for travel documentary

Vanessa Hudgens set to film travel documentary in PH