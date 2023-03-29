Mandaue City Jail transfers to new facility

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Jail will be transferred to its new facility in Dungguan, Barangay Basak in the city this June.

Jail Superintendent Atty. Jonathan Baltar said that they have already transferred over 700 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) to the new facility from the current city jail in Barangay Looc.

The Mandaue City Jail has almost 1,700 inmates.

“Kay kung dili namo gamiton didto kung diri ra gyapon, ang usa ka building dinhi ruinous, mahadlok ko basin matumpagan ang mga PDL at the same time ang mortality rate dinhi medyo taas kay tungod sa ka congested,” said Baltar.

The new city jail still lacks a few portions but Baltar is optimistic that they would be able to transfer in June.

He said that they are only waiting for the approval of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on his request to lift the quarantine facility status of the new facility.

The new city jail was designated by BJMP as Ligtas COVID Center during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 where PDLs in the city who tested positive for the virus were isolated.

“Especially since COVID-19 is no longer a threat like before. Also, the bed bunks are essential for the PDL’s comfort. At present, optimistic ko ma meet ang target,” said Baltar.

Just like the lifting of the COVID center status, Baltar said that to be able to fully transfer, the construction of bed bunks is essential.

He said this would be for the comfort of the PDLs.

Baltar said that they have already discussed it with the city government which promised to shoulder the embankment of the facility worth P18 million.

“I-endorse na ni Mayor for a supplemental budget. If lucky enough maapil pa ang embankment of the facility in the amount of P18M,” he said.

The Mandaue City government plans to convert the old jail facility in Barangay Looc into the new campus for the Mandaue City College.

Moreover, the Jail Superintendent said the new city jail does not have an administrative building and kitchen yet.

Baltar however, said they have already requested Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon if this could be part of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ budget next year. /rcg

