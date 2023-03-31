Truck loaded with fish collides with passenger bus in Misamis town; 5 dead

ILIGAN CITY—A passenger bus collided with a cargo truck loaded with fish at 3 a.m. on Thursday in Gitagum town, Misamis Oriental, killing five.

According to Police Major Dennis Cerrilla, Gitagum police chief, the drivers of the colliding vehicles and three bus passengers were among those who died.

Cerrilla added that 13 were also seriously injured, two of whom were truck assistants.

The passenger bus of Rural Transit Mindanao Inc., with body number 1616, was bound for Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur province, said Robert Abanid, a company supervisor.

The truck, on the other hand, was bound for Cagayan de Oro City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mardy Hortillosa, commander of the Misamis Oriental Provincial Mobile Force Company, said they secured the accident scene, ensuring that no one was smoking as the bus’ fuel was dripping right after the crash.

Police personnel initially prevented residents from gathering the horde of fish scattered on the road but Hortillosa said the truck owner who arrived on the scene later let the people have them.

READ MORE:

Balamban accident: Two dead after pickup truck collides with motorcycle

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP