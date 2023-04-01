Choobi Choobi Oslob to introduce summer drinks, pica-pica menu soon

To cool down the summer heat, especially for those who came from whale shark watching or those who had a swim on the beach, the Choobi Choobi restaurant in Oslob, Cebu will be coming up with its collection of summer drinks soon.

“Currently, we are in the works to come up with summer drinks because it’s so hot. So, we want to offer very special seasonal drinks that aren’t currently available,” said owner Santi Tanchan.













The branch is also in the process of developing a pica-pica menu for travelers who are looking for something to eat while they make a quick stopover to rest and enjoy the view of the sea from the restaurant in Barangay Tan-awan in Oslob town, south Cebu.

More branches eyed

In addition, Tanchan announced that they are also planning to open two more branches of their restaurant. One will be located in Lapu-Lapu City to offer a beachside dining experience to guests. The second one will be in Pinamungajan, a costal town in midwestern Cebu.







Choobi Choobi serves best quality foods

While they continued to grow, Tanchan said Choobi Choobi guests were also assured that they would only be served the best quality food.

“We wanted to prioritize on our operations, our food, quality,” he said.

Tanchan also proudly announced that even the pork that they served remained safe and free from any threats of the African Swine Fever (ASF) that was affecting parts of Cebu province since the only source of their pork came from the pig farm that they were also operating in San Fernando town.

In addition, they also have shrimp farms in Asturias and Pinamungajan towns in Cebu and in San Carlos City in Negros Occidental.

“It’s farm to table for us. Our pork is safe because we grown everything that we serve,” he said.

