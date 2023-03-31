Gardo Versoza to undergo angioplasty after suffering from heart attack

Gardo Versoza, who suffered from heart attack last Tuesday, March 28, 2023, is currently confined at an intensive care unit (ICU) and will be undergoing angioplasty due to clogged arteries.

Angioplasty is a procedure done to widen and unblock narrowed or obstructed arteries and veins to restore proper blood flow.

The actor’s wife, Ivy Vicencio, disclosed his condition as she asked the public to include Versoza in their prayers, through her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 29.

“Pakisama po sa dasal ninyo na maging successful sana ang operation ni Gardo ‘Cupcake’ Versoza ngayon,” she wrote, showing the actor lying in a hospital bed. “May nakita pong bara sa ugat niya sa puso.”

(Please include in your prayers the successful operation of Gardo “Cupcake” Versoza now. [The doctors] found clogged arteries in his heart.)

Vicencio gave further updates on Versoza through an exclusive statement to Philippine Entertainment Portal, saying that the actor’s doctors had found two blocked arteries on him. She added that because of Versoza’s current critical state, he will undergo two separate angioplasty procedures, the next being in two to three months.

Vicencio also told the publication that her husband’s heart attack was due to “too much exercise.”

While it was not immediately made clear if Versoza already underwent his first medical procedure, the actor expressed his gratitude to his wife as well as his doctors through his Instagram page on Thursday, March 30.

“Thanks for everything, shugs. I love you. Thank you LORD, thank you doctors,” he stated, along with the hashtag “heart attack.”

Versoza then received well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities who are praying for his speedy recovery. /ra