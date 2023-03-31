Mandaue market exec: City to declog drainage, to solve water pooling woes in meat, fish sections

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Public Market is scheduled to declog its drainage to solve the pooling of water problem at the market’s fish and meat section.

Engineer Lope Supo Jr., market’s maintenance head, said that they had already requested a private firm to declog the drainage.

Supo said that the city’s vaccum truck was very big and could not enter the market.

Mandaue Market clogged drainage

Vendors at the market especially located at the meat and fish section complained of the clogged drainage.

READ: Mandaue public market goes digital: Cashless payments, goods sold online soon

Leesl Bangis, a meat vendor, said that her sales would drop everytime there would be a pooling of water especially since the water would stay at the center or around the meat section’s area.

Bangis said that the drainage started to overflow on Thursday, March 30. The water pooling in the area was drained but the drainage overflowed again on Friday morning, March 31.

Sales affected

She said that the water pooling there was only at ankle level, but customers would choose stalls that did not have water on the floor.

READ: Mandaue public market goes digital: Cashless payments, goods sold online soon

“Mingaw na baya mi daan tungod padung na holy week ug ASF. Nisamot pa jud. Dinhi man gud kami jud ang maapektuhan kay imbes muagi sa tunga, molibot man gud sila. Dili man kaayo taas (flood) pero hugaw man gud siya, baho,” said Bangis.

(We already have fewer customers because it is the time going to the Holy Week and the ASF [African Swine Fever]. It is made worse now. We are the ones affected because the customers instead of passing in the center where our stalls are, they will instead go around the area [because of the flood water]. It is not so deep [the flood water] but it is very dirty and smelly.)

Supo said that their personnel would regularly clean the market.

ALSO READ

Mandaue : Business establishments, public transport to go ‘cashless’ soon

BSP’s digital payments program gains ground

Understanding digitalization: Why PH needs to do more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP