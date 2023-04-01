Cebu logs one of highest heat index on March 31 in PH — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is one of the places in the Philippines with the highest heat index recorded on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The latest data from the state weather bureau, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), showed that the heat index recorded at the Mactan Cebu International Airport reached 41 degrees Celsius.

A heat index of this level, or heat index temperatures ranging between 38 to 45 degrees Celsius, fall under Pagasa’s Extreme Caution and Danger category.

This indicates that prolonged exposure to the sun could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke.

Pagasa referred heat index or the “apparent temperature” to what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.”

Meanwhile, other areas with high heat index temperatures recorded on Friday are Catarman in Northern Samar at 45 degrees Celsius; Dagupan City in Pangasinan at 45 degrees Celsius; NAIA Pasay City in Metro Manila with 42 degrees Celsius, and Butuan City in Agusan del Norte with a heat index of 41 degrees Celsius.

The highest heat index in the entire country from March 1 until March 31, 2023, was recorded in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro last March 25, 2023.

The heat index in San Jose reached 47 degrees Celsius.

Pagasa Mactan forecast said the heat index for Cebu on Sunday, April 2, would range from 32 to 36 degrees Celsius.

