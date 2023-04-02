Bongbong Marcos to Filipinos on Holy Week: Be better agents of change, conveyors of truth

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Palm Sunday enjoined Filipinos to “‘become better agents of change and conveyors of truth” as the nation marls the start of the observance of Holy Week.

In a statement, Marcos also said that the Holy Week is a chance to think about the impact of Jesus Christ in Christianity, adding that it is “imperative that we direct our thoughts and our actions to the resurrection of the Lord and the victory that this gives us to this very day.”

“Indeed, while it may be difficult to comprehend, the message of salvation and eternal life remains as timely as ever. I urge all of us now to make this promise personal: Let it stir in each of us the desire to know Jesus Christ more so that we may become better agents of change and conveyors of truth wherever we go,” said Marcos.

He added that he is one with Filipinos in the observance of Holy Week, and wished each Filipino a fruitful celebration.

Roman Catholics observe Holy Week, or Semana Santa, from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

