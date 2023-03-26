Dolphinz outclasses Pandas in BBC hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending champions, Dolphinz , started their title retention campaign in the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 13 with a resounding win against the Pandas, 91-81, on Saturday evening, at the Alta Vista Golf Club gymnasium.

Welkins Lapingcao exploded for 24 points by impressively nailing seven three-points in the game in their much-anticipated rematch against last season’s runners-up, the Pandas.

Lapingcao helps Dolphinz

Lapingcao paired it with two assists and two steals to seal their lopsided win over their rivals.

His teammate Francis Paracuelles also had an excellent outing after chipping in 20 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block.

The Pandas’ Matt Ravina had 20 points, while Dexter Cabasan had 10 in their losing efforts.

Vipers win against Panthers

In the other game, the Vipers narrowly edged the Panthers, 78-75. Jaymar Canoy scored 21 points with four boards and three assists to lead the Vipers, while teammate Ruben Ludovice had a double-double game of 17 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.

The losing squad’s Jeslar Larumbe spoiled his 26 point outing for the Panthers. Neil Buot had 12 in their losing efforts.

Avantrac, CS4, Island Paints win opening games in architects, engineers hoops cup

Lastly, the Stallions nipped the Cheetahs, 54-48, in the third game of the opening night.

Max Steinbach led the Stallions with 17 points, six boards, three assists, and two steals, while Rob Llenes added 11 points.

Kirby Navarro had 13 points for the Cheetahs’ losing efforts.

