Pokwang braces for legal battle vs ex Lee O’Brian, taps high profile lawyer

Actress-comedienne Pokwang appeared to be taking her domestic woes with estranged partner Lee O’Brian to court over the custody of and child support for their daughter Malia, after she tapped a high-profile law firm to represent her.

While she did not specifically disclose the case she would be filing, Pokwang was in fighting form when she appeared before the Calinisan Domingo and Beron law offices, where public interest lawyer Ralph Calinisan was a founding partner.

Calinisan is also the boyfriend of actress Dawn Chang, who Pokwang met during the 2022 presidential campaign for former Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Thank you atty. @ralph_calinisan [emojis] #tuloylanglabanparasakinabukasan,” she began. “Hindi ako susuko para sayo anak @malia_obrian kung naitaguyod ko si ate ng mag isa, mas lalo ako magsisipag at magiging matapang para sayo at sa inyo ng ate mo,” said Pokwang on Instagram.

(Thank you, Atty. Ralph Calinisan. The fight for our future continues. I am not going to give up for you, my daughter Malia. If I can raise my eldest daughter alone, I will continue to work hard and be courageous for you and your older sister.)

Pokwang also uploaded a photo of herself posing with Atty. Calinisan, and her daughters Malia and Ria, on her Instagram Stories.

“Thank you, Atty. @ralph_calinisan lalaban tayo! Bansa ko ang [Pilipinas] so sino ang mag-aadjust? Para kay Malia di ako susuko t*h ka! Wooh! Ang saya sayaaaa,” she wrote on the photo. (Thank you, Atty. Ralph Calinisan. We will fight. The Philippines is my country so who will adjust? For Malia, I will not give up. I’m so happy.)

While the comedienne has yet to reveal the details of their meet-up, it seems that she is aiming for a legal battle for custody against O’Brian, as seen in the comments of her post, where she responded to one of her supporters.

“File child support here [in the U.S because] he’s a US citizen,” one @susan_bq pointed out. O’Brian, who’s currently based in the Philippines, is noted to be a citizen of the U.S.

Calinisan also uploaded the photo of their meet-up on his personal Instagram account, which appeared to have occurred last March 17.

“Alam na this. Salamat po ma’am,” he said in the caption. (You know this. Thank you, ma’am.)

Earlier this month, Pokwang became emotional after a Philippine Airlines flight attendant approached her to commend her for being a strong mother, during a trip to the U.S.

She also revealed that there’s no stopping her from pushing back against O’Brian, noting that the latter never said sorry for his supposed wrongdoings against her and her children.

