Alex Gonzaga says cake smearing controversy was ‘wake-up call for me to mature’

Months after her viral cake smearing controversy, Alex Gonzaga admitted that the incident continued to haunt her, saying it taught her a very important lesson about sensitivity towards the feelings of other people.

Gonzaga was referring to the now-deleted video of herself smearing cake icing on a waiter’s forehead during her birthday party, which went viral in January. The video, which was uploaded by Dani Barretto, showed the actress celebrating her 35th birthday with her loved ones, including her husband Lipa City councilor Mikee Morada.

“Huwag na tayong uminom, first birthday party ko ‘yun na sinabi kong iinom ako (Let’s not drink anymore. It was my first birthday party where I wanted to drink),” Gonzaga told reporters during a pre-Summer Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars interview, where her film “Single Bells” is one of the entries.

According to the actress, the cake-smearing incident was a “wake-up call” for her to be more mindful and more mature as an individual, as she realized that being sensitive about the feelings of others is a must at all times.

“‘Yun yung mga times na sobrang saya mo, you should really be careful pa rin. Kahit na you think it’s your safe space, pwede ka pa ring makahurt ng iba. Pwede ka ring makagawa ng bagay na di mo gustong gawin,” she said.

(You should really be careful even if you’re in a state of happiness. Even if you think that you’re in your safe space, you can still hurt other people. You can still do things that you didn’t intend to do.)

“It’s really a wake-up call for me to mature, and grow and think kung anong pwedeng mangyari sa paligid ko na kung ano mang pwedeng maramdaman sa paligid ko na pwede may ma-hurt, pwedeng may masaktan na hindi mo intensyon. You really have to be careful,” she added.

(It’s really a wake-up call for me to mature, grow, and think about what other people around me would feel. Unknowingly, you might hurt other people even if it’s not your intention to do so. You really have to be careful.)

When asked about those who defended her at the height of the controversy, Gonzaga revealed that she’s “really thankful” for the people who stood by her side.

“Nagpapasalamat ako,” she began. “Kasi noong time na ‘yun, hindi muna ako nagbabasa ng social media. Pero ‘yung kasama namin sa pelikula na si Papa Jackson, narinig ko na pinagtanggol ako. ‘Yung mga taong hindi ko talaga friends pero they stood up for me, I’m really thankful for them.”

(I’m thankful. I wasn’t reading through social media at that time, but when I heard that people stood up for me, including my co-star Papa Jackson and those who aren’t my friends in real life, I’m really thankful for them.

“Ito ‘yung mga moments na hindi mo makakalimutan ever kasi nakita mo ‘yung mga tao na sasama at tatayo para sa’yo kahit ganito pa rin ang nangyari,” she further added. (This is a moment that I will never forget because this is where I witnessed other people defending and standing up for me despite what happened.)

Gonzaga, when pressed on how she’s doing after the controversy, said that she’s “okay” and is “thankful” that she still has projects lined up for her. “Okay naman. Okay na ako, and thankful ako na meron pa ring projects and sana magtuloy-tuloy pa rin,” she said.

“Single Bells” co-star Angeline Quinto also recalled a time when she invited Gonzaga to a party, where the latter joked that there should be no cakes before agreeing to go.

“Sabi nga niya, basta walang cake (She said, as long as there are no cakes),” Quinto said, before laughing with the controversial actress.

“Dapat gelatin [o] gulaman na lang ang ino-offer na desserts, ganun (Gelatin or gulaman should be offered as desserts instead),” Gonzaga shared. EDV

