CADAC: Lapu-Lapu City’s male dormitory now a drug-free workplace

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Jail was recently declared a drug-free workplace by the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC).

CADAC has issued a certification to say that the male dormitory, that is under the care of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), is now drug-free.

The issuance of the certification was made following the series of drug tests that were conducted on BJMP personnel and the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PLDs) who are now detained at the facility.

However, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has yet to issue a certificate that will concur with CADAC’s declaration.

Drug Tests

Lapu-Lapu City Vice-Mayor Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy handed the certificate of commendation to Supt. Milton Placencia, warden of the male dormitory, during a short program that was held on Monday, April 3, following the weekly flag raising ceremony that was held at the City Hall grounds.

Last month, the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) subjected the jail facility’s close to 100 employees and 350 detainees to drug testing.

These drug tests yielded negative results.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, director of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), also reported on their failure to confiscate any contraband, that include illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, during the three greyhound operations that they conducted since November 2022 at the city jail.

Drug-free Workplace

The CLOSAP drug tests were made after Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan signed an executive order which mandates the strict implementation of a drug-free workplace policy among the different departments and offices at City Hall and the government agencies that are holding office in the city.

Chan’s EO orders the conduct of random and mandatory drug testing on all government employees in accordance with regulations imposed by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) and the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

