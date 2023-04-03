First tranche of Mandaue seniors aid due for release this April

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Registered senior citizens in Mandaue City may already start to receive the first trance of their 2023 financial aid later this month, according to Councilor Jimmy Lumapas.

Lumapas, the chairman of the Committee on Social Services of the Mandaue City Council, said the validation of registered senior citizens coming from the city’s 27 barangays was already complete.

He said that they are now processing the documentary requirements for the release of the cash aid.

“Og mahuman namo na og process ang papers, marelease namo by April. Naa na sa OSCA, CSWS gifinalize ang list,” said Lumapas.

(As soon as we are able to complete the processing of the papers, then we would already be able to release [the cash aid] this April. OSCA, CSWS is now finalizing the list.)

Mandaue City allocates a cash aid of P8, 000 for its senior citizens per year. The amount is released in two tranches or at P4, 000 per tranche. The second tranche us normally released in December.

Distribution is done in the barangays where the senior citizens live.

In 2022, the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) recorded at least 25,000 registered senior citizens who were qualified to receive the cash aid, OSCA head Diosdado Suico said in an earlier interview with CDN Digital.

PWD Aid

Meanwhile, the city government has also allocated a cash aid of P6,000 per year for Persons with Disability (PWDs). The same is also released in two tranches.

Lumapas said they already scheduled the release of the first tranche of the PWD assistance on April 18. The distribution of the seniors aid is set to follow.

/dcb

