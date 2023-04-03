Resorts closing due to heat wave? Not true, says DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Resorts in the country are not closing because of the heat wave, said the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, April 3, as it warned the public against such a claim being circulated through a post that used the name of its Center for Health Development in Western Visayas.

The fraudulent advisory – posted on Saturday, April 1, or April Fools’ Day – said Malacañang had approved the recommendation of the DOH to close Boracay and other famous tourist destinations due to the supposed “extreme warm weather” seen to hit Luzon and Visayas.

But the DOH clarified in an advisory that “there is no such recommendation made by the department to the Office of the President.”

Instead, the department reminded the public about staying hydrated, wearing comfortable clothes, and avoiding standing under direct heat and sunlight, especially from noon to afternoon, as intense heat continues to grip the country.

In late March, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration officially declared the end of the northeast monsoon season, ushering days of warm and dry weather, expected to last until May. — Aliah Gumasing, INQUIRER.net trainee

