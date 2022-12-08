Senior citizens in Mandaue to get P4,000 aid next week — CSWS head

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Senior citizens in Mandaue City are set to receive the second tranche of their financial assistance worth P4,000 next week.

Camilo Basaca Jr., head of the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS), said that the cash assistance was already being prepared and would be distributed next week.

“Magamit gyud nila sa Christmas, magamit sad nila palit tambal, gift for themselves,” said Basaca.

(They can use this for Christmas, they can also use this to buy medicine, gift for themselves.)

The city government distributed the first half of the financial assistance last May 2022. Senior citizens in Mandaue City have a yearly allowance of P8,000.

Mandaue had over 25,000 registered senior citizens said Diosdado Suico, head of the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) in a previous interview with CDN Digital.

Those who have cash cards, the financial assistance will be downloaded to their ATMs.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6, over 2,000 qualified senior citizens also received a social pension from the national government worth P1,500.

The pension that was distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and CSWS is already the fourth time this year.

Meanwhile, the persons with disability (PWDs) in the city were also able to receive the second tranche of their financial assistance worth P3,000 on Nov. 22.

RELATED STORIES

Final seniors citizen’s cash assistance for the year to be distributed starting Dec. 10

OSCA head: P1.08 billion needed for the Cebu City Senior Citizen’s Program next year

Year-end cash assistance for Lapu seniors approved

OSCA head: 88,227 senior citizens in Cebu City to receive P2,000 cash aid

Rama seeks P1.2B supplemental budget for Christmas bonuses, seniors aid among others

Congress will find funding for seniors’ pension hike – solon

Enhanced database of seniors eyed

SSS: Pensioners 13th month, year-end benefits to be released first week of December

/dbs