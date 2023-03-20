Young keglers top SUGBO shootout, qualify for March’s Bowler of the Month tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s the younger keglers’ turn to shine in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout and Monthly Qualifying tilt after the senior bowlers’ takeover earlier this month at the SM Seaside Bowling Center.

This was after John Galindo, Luke Bolongan, and Ted Convocar emerged as the top three keglers in the four-game tournament.

It can be recalled that senior bowler Noli Valencia ruled the previous bowling shootout tournament last March 12.

Galindo wins

The 27-year-old Galindo emerged as the champion with a total of 790 pinfalls including his handicap points. Bolongan settled for second with 781 pinfalls, and Convocar with 776 pinfalls.

Galindo, a former elite youth bowler scored 202 pinfalls in the final round which served as his best game in the tournament.

Fourth to 10th placers were Vivian Padawan (776), Marvin Sevilla (770), PJ Dionisio (769), SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza (763), Heber Alqueza (752), Chris Ramil (743), and Rene Ceniza (735), respectively.

Prizes, Bowler of the Month tourney

Galindo and the rest of the top three keglers of the tournament received cash prizes In addition, they completed the 16-kegler line-up for March 26’s much-awaited “Bowler of the Month” tournament at the same venue.

At stake for the champion of the “Bowler of the Month” are a cash prize, a trophy, a brand new bowling ball, and an all-expense paid sponsorship from SUGBU for the prestigious Negros Open on June 27 to July 2 at the Lopues East Bowling Center in Bacolod City.

