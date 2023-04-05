Bimby Aquino says mom Kris in stable condition, vows: I’ll do everything I can to take care of her

Bimby Aquino assured fans of his mom, Kris Aquino, that the Queen of All Media is currently in a stable condition, noting that she has been gaining weight and is now at 103 pounds.

Bimby gave this update during his meeting with comedian-talent manager Ogie Diaz in California, as seen on the latter’s vlog on Tuesday, April 4. Diaz, who earlier flew to the United States, said that Kris was the one he was supposed to meet but that she felt tired after the several medical tests she underwent prior to their scheduled meeting.

During their conversation, Bimby spoke about Kris’ condition as well as his choice to stay with his mom in the US.

“Siya ‘yung priority ko e… ‘Yun ang choice ko talaga. Wherever mom is, I’ll be there,” Bimby said.”OK naman [siya], you know—stable. That’s the good word for it—stable lang, pero of course still beautiful. Forever beautiful.”

“She is now mga 103 [pounds]… For me, kahit 80 pounds si mama, even if she was 80 pounds, she will still be the most beautiful mama ever para sa akin,” he added.

Even if Kris has two nurses to take care of her, Bimby is very “hands-on” in his mom’s medical journey as he said he sleeps beside her every night and basically serves as the “night duty.”

“It’s my duty as her son to take care of her,” he noted.

He then addressed the public and expressed gratitude for continuously including his mom in their prayers.

“Maraming salamat po. Thank you talaga for praying for mama’s good health,” Bimby stated. “I promise, as her son, to do everything I can to take care of her and to make her better.”

During his talk with Diaz, Bimby also disclosed that he promised Kris that she will always be the “love of [his] universe,” while his future wife will be the “love of [his] world.” He further said that his mom is his priority now, and that Kris does not want him to have a girlfriend yet.

Aquino has been diagnosed with several autoimmune diseases and has been staying in California for her medical treatments.

