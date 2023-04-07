John Estrada’s daughter Inah de Belen sends love to Priscilla Meirelles

Inah de Belen, daughter of John Estrada and Janice de Belen, appeared to have expressed support to Priscilla Meirelles amid the beauty queen’s marital problems with the actor.

Inah left a comment on Meirelles’ Instagram post last March 29, in which the latter can be seen visiting a cosmetics store.

“Love you Ate Pri,” the younger actress told Meirelles, along with a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Meirelles (@primeirelles)

The two of them did not mention anything specifically, but it can be noted that Inah coincidentally said this a day after Meirelles dropped a cryptic remark about a “female that entertains a married man.”

Meirelles confirmed that she and Estrada have been having marital problems caused by “many reasons.” Meirelles did not further disclose the reasons, but she seemingly hinted that some women want to “destroy and steal” her family.

The Brazilian beauty queen has since been making remarks about keeping her head up, and being “ready for war.” Estrada, on the other hand, has yet to publicly comment on the matter as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Meirelles and their daughter Anechka appeared to have gone on a trip together based on the former’s recent Instagram Stories. /ra

