LOOK: Metro Manila churches hold Stations of the Cross for Holy Friday

By: Jean Mangaluz - Reporter / @JMangaluzINQ - Inquirer.net | April 08,2023 - 06:12 AM

Different Metro Manila churches hold the Stations of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023. Photos from the Facebook pages of Manila Cathedral, Baclaran Church, Parañaque Tourism Official, National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes QC, Santisimo Parish – UST, San Felipe Neri Parish of Mandaluyong City.

Different Metro Manila churches hold the Stations of the Cross on Friday, April 7, 2023. Photos from the Facebook pages of Manila Cathedral, Baclaran Church, Parañaque Tourism Official, National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes QC, Santisimo Parish – UST, San Felipe Neri Parish of Mandaluyong City.

MANILA, Philippines — To commemorate Good Friday, various churches across Metro Manila held the Stations of the Cross.

The 14-step devotion follows Jesus’ crucifixion journey, from his agony in the garden to his death on the cross and burial in the tomb.

This year’s commemoration in the metro was led by various parish priests and altar servers to commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

It was joined by Catholic devotees from different churches, including the Manila Cathedral, Baclaran Church, Cathedral Parish of Saint Andrew, National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes of Quezon City, Santisimo Rosario Parish – UST, and San Felipe Neri Parish of Mandaluyong City. — With reports from Alia Gumasing, trainee

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cross, Good Friday, Holy Week, stations
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.