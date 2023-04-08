LOOK: Metro Manila churches hold Stations of the Cross for Holy Friday

MANILA, Philippines — To commemorate Good Friday, various churches across Metro Manila held the Stations of the Cross.

The 14-step devotion follows Jesus’ crucifixion journey, from his agony in the garden to his death on the cross and burial in the tomb.

This year’s commemoration in the metro was led by various parish priests and altar servers to commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

It was joined by Catholic devotees from different churches, including the Manila Cathedral, Baclaran Church, Cathedral Parish of Saint Andrew, National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes of Quezon City, Santisimo Rosario Parish – UST, and San Felipe Neri Parish of Mandaluyong City. — With reports from Alia Gumasing, trainee

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP