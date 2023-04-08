4 drown in Batangas, Quezon on Good Friday

LUCENA CITY – Four persons drowned in separate incidents on Good Friday in Batangas and Quezon provinces.

The Batangas police, in a report on Saturday, said one of the victims, identified only as “Khailyn,” was with her family in a religious retreat in a resort in Barangay (village) Calubcub 1 in San Juan town.

At around 1:40 p.m., a religious pastor spotted the unconscious victim floating in the swimming pool.

After receiving emergency first aid treatment, the victim was rushed to San Juan District Hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.

In another resort in San Juan, the police said another victim, “Lucas”, was discovered at the bottom of the swimming pool of a resort in Barangay Laiya Aplaya at around 8:50 p.m.

He was also taken to San Juan District Hospital but died along the way.

In Tuy town, the body of Bobong Rivera was found floating in a deep portion of a river in Barangay Malibu on Friday morning.

The police recorded it as a drowning incident.

Meanwhile, in Lucena City, Quezon, the body of Charlie Licat was found lying at the shore of Barangay Talao-Talao at 6 a.m.

According to a companion of the victim, they had a drinking spree the night before and went for a swim. When his companion invited Licat to sleep, the victim decided to stay in the water.

The local police in Batangas and Lucena City are conducting further investigations.

RELATED STORIES

Criminology student drowns in Barili, Cebu

20-year-old man dies in drowning incident in Minglanilla

2 kids 6 and 7 years old drown in Butuanon River

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP