Haven’t registered your SIM card yet? Here’s how

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Are you still about to register your SIM card before the April 26, 2023 deadline?

Here are the steps on how to do this!

First, you will have to access the SIM registration website of your service provider (e.g. Globe, Smart, and Dito).

Second, you will be asked to enter your 10-digit mobile number and click the “Register” button.

If you are eligible to register, you will receive a One Time Pin or OTP text message on your mobile phone.

Afterward, you just have to enter the 6-digit OTP on the registration website.

You should make sure to do it quickly as the OTP expires in five minutes.

Once your OTP is validated, you can already proceed with the registration.

You will be asked to enter all the required information, including your complete name, birth date, gender, address, and nationality.

Then, you will have to select the type of valid ID you wish to submit or upload as proof of identity and you will be asked to take a selfie with your ID for validation purposes.

The following are the accepted IDs:

Passport

National ID

Social Security Service ID

Government Service Insurance System e-Card

Driver’s License

National Bureau of Investigation clearance

Police Clearance

Firearms’ License to Own and Possess ID

Professional Regulation Commission ID

Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration ID

Bureau of Internal Revenue ID

Voter’s ID

Senior Citizen’s Card

Unified Multi-Purpose Identification Card

Person with Disabilities Card

Other government-issued ID with photo

Just click the “attach” button to upload a copy of your valid government ID and then tick the checkbox to agree with your service’s Privacy Notice and Attestation of Completeness and Accuracy. By this time, you are ready to click the “Submit” button to finish the registration process.

Expect a reference number to appear on your screen to signify completion of registration and please keep that reference number as proof that you have already registered your SIM card.

READ MORE:

No extension: April 26 deadline remains for SIM card registration

Globe: 500,000 Cebu subscribers register sim cards as of January 2023

SIM card registration centers to be set up in more far-flung areas