Cordova mayor to business owners: Renew permits on Jan. 31 to avoid penalties

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan urged business owners, who have not yet renewed their business permits, to renew these on Jan. 31, to avoid being penalized.

Suan made the appeal, because Jan. 31 would be the last day of the business permit renewal.

He said that if they would process their business permit in February, businessmen would already need to pay 25 percent surcharges and a two percent penalty every month.

“Take the chance to pay and get your business permit right now,” Suan said.

Suan also instructed the Municipal Treasurer’s Office to conduct tax mapping for two months, from February to March, to monitor, assess, and evaluate the taxes that their businessmen have paid.

“You have your two months from February to March to visit all business establishments for tax mapping kung tinuod ba ang ilang gipang-declare (if what they declared is true),” he added.

According to Suan he noticed that some companies located in the town have paid lesser amounts of taxes.

/dbs

