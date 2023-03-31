Local artists to play Datu Lapulapu, Magellan in this April’s ‘Kadaugan sa Mactan’ — Rep. Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will still hire local artists that will play the role of Datu Lapulapu and Ferdinand Magellan during the 502nd celebration of the “Kadaugan sa Mactan” on April 27.

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Cindi King-Chan.

Chan said that this is her way of supporting local talents in the city.

Pros of hiring local artists

Aside from this, hiring local talents will also assure them that they can properly execute their role during the reenactment.

“So I know naandan sad na sa mga tawo nga dunay celebrity. Ang kuan man gud sa celebrity gud, they come a day before. So ang mga fight scenes dili kaayo ma-practice,” Chan said.

(So I know that it has been the practice of the people that there will be a celebrity (in the reenactment). The problem with having a celebrity is they usually come a day before. So the fight scenes will not be practiced well.)

Celebrities eyed next year

However, Chan said that they would also consider hiring celebrities maybe next year.

“So, maybe, in the next year we can consider that, but for now atong i-promote sa gyud ang atong local (we will promote our local artists),” she added.

The city has also formally presented the different activities in lieu of the celebration of the “Kadaugan sa Mactan.”

Among the activities are a boxing match, film showing, job fair, tattoo competition, cooking demo, culinary competition, a fun run, and Lapu-Lapu Got Talent, among others.

John Kristoffer Rafols, tourism officer of Lapu-Lapu City, said that this year, they would return to the month-long activities for the Kadaugan sa Mactan after it was suspended in the past three years due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

