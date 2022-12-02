Gabunilas to fight Espinas in non-title bout in San Fernando on Dec. 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Promotions will have one of its banner boxers, John Paul Gabunilas, fight in the main event of their stacked fight card on Dec. 20, 2022 at the Municipality of San Fernando gymnasium in southern Cebu.

The 22-year-old Gabunilas of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City will be donning his new moniker “The Destroyer” from being called “Angas ng Cebu” as he takes on the more experienced former Philippine flyweight champion Jessie “Little Giant” Espinas in a non-title showdown.

Gabunilas known for his knockout power will try to stretch his six-fight winning streak by taking on the formidable Espinas. Gabunilas has a record of eight wins with six knockouts and one defeat.

Meanwhile, Espinas has a record of 20-5 (win-loss) with 11 knockouts. Unlike Gabunilas, Espinas is planning a comeback after losing to ZIP Sanman Boxing Team’s Esneth Domingo last February in General Santos City which served as his most previous bout.

On the other hand, the co-main event will feature another ARQ prospect, Ramil “The Sharp” Macado against Ramel Antaran.

Macado, a former national team member, is unbeaten with a 4-0 (win-loss) record and 2 knockouts. Antaran, a journeyman has a record of 5-19-2 (win-loss-draw).

Also, another ARQ prospect, Bryan James “Wild Fury” Wild will square off against Jess Rey Waminal in the undercard.

In addition, welterweight Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao goes up against Argie Toquero in the undercard, while Bryx Piala faces Ryan Rey Ponteras.

The rest of the undercard pits Ian Paul Abne against Ronald Alapormina, April Jay Abne will fight Richard Claveras, Rodex Piala to get in the ring with Ponciano Rimandiman, and Yeroge Gura to face Arnold Garde.

