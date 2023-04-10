Fil-Am model Kelsey Merritt goes on dinner date with ‘X-Men’ star James Marsden

Filipina-American model Kelsey Merritt and 49-year-old actor James Marsden were speculated to be dating after they were spotted dining together in an Italian restaurant in California.

An all-smiles Merritt and Marsden were photographed together inside a car after their Italian dinner, according to a report by the U.S.-based entertainment news outlet Just Jared on Friday, April 7.

“James Marsden and model Kelsey Merritt were spotted on a date on Thursday night in L.A.,” Just Jared was quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

The 26-year-old model was also seen with Marsden at a fashion show in October 2022, and Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2023 although there were no photos of them together at both events, per report.

Merritt and the “Enchanted” star also follow each other on Instagram.

Merritt and Marsden have yet to address the status of their relationship, as of this writing.

Merritt, who was previously linked to actor Jared Leto and Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer made history as the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018. She then signed a contract with Viva Artists Agency in June 2020.

Meanwhile, Marsden is best known for starring as Prince Edward in “Enchanted” and its sequel “Disenchated,” Scott Summers and Cyclops in the “X-Men” film series, Lon Hammond Jr. in “The Notebook,” and Richard White in “Superman Returns,” among others.

RELATED STORIES

Filipina international model Kelsey Merritt climbs coconut tree in El Nido

Fil-Am model Kelsey Merritt set to walk in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Music video ng bagong kanta ni James Reid kasama si Kelsey Merritt trending, netizens nawindang sa mga eksena