Fil-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas advances to ‘American Idol’ Season 21’s Top 24

Filipino-Canadian Tyson Venegas is one step closer to becoming the winner of “American Idol” Season 21 after he advanced to the Top 24.

Venegas, who made waves after winning the first platinum ticket of “American Idol” in February 2023, was confirmed to move forward to the show’s Top 24, as seen in an announcement on the show’s official Twitter page on Monday, April 10.

“@tysonvenegas got caught up by nerves [awkward smile emoji] but the judges still think he could make it far! He’s Top 24,” the tweet read.

.@tysonvenegas got caught up by nerves 😬 but the judges still think he could make it far! He’s Top 24! pic.twitter.com/fVTebAGkzQ — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 10, 2023

The singer also took to his Instagram account to express his excitement about advancing to the next stage of the competition. In the video, he can be seen pumping his fists in excitement about his recent milestone.

It can also be noted that the show hasn’t announced the complete set of contestants who advanced to the next round, as of this writing.

“SO HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I MADE IT TO THE TOP 24! I have met so many amazing friends and artists on this journey and I can’t believe it’s not over yet,” he said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Venegas (@tysonvenegas)

Prior to entering the Top 24, the Filipino-Canadian singer paired up with fellow Platinum Ticket winner Kaylin Hedges to perform a rendition of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” during the show’s Hollywood Week portion.

The performance appeared to have left Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan in awe as they were spotted cheering during their stage.

Venegas first gained attention after competing in Season 2 of ABS-CBN’s “The Voice Teens” where he was part of Filipino-American rapper APL de AP’s team.

The singer then amazed the Idol judges with his soulful rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind,” where he showed off his riffs and melismas while playing the piano.

