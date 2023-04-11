VIDEO: How do you get up on that tattoo bed? 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tattoo artists of a studio here made a video to show how their clients climb on the tattoo bed—and a lot can surely relate to this.

Tattoo artists Brian Senerpida, Naldy Tarrayo, and JC Senerpida were the main characters in the video.

The video shows seven kinds of clients and their ways on getting on the tattoo bed: The climber, the upside down ,the frog hop, the shy type, the jumper, the no show, and the gymnast.

Brian, the owner of Atma Tattoo Studio, told CDN Digital that out of the kinds of clients they showed on the video, the “No Show” has to be one of the worse types there is. Most artist would agree to this.

To those who have been in tattoo studios, which one are you from the choices? Or did these artists miss out on more types?

Nonetheless, let your tattoo experience be yours to remember no matter how you choose to climb up that tattoo bed.

After all, that tattoo is going to star forever. So might as well make the trip to the studio a memorable one.

