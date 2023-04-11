DOJ’s Remulla confirms meeting with ex-Gov. Pryde Henry Teves

MANILA, Philippines — “He said he just wants to live in peace,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said, confirming his meeting with former Negros Oriental Gov. Pryde Henry Teves.

Although Remulla did not say when the meeting took place, he said it was witnessed by Teves’ lawyer and “many of our DOJ (Department of Justice) staff before the [Holy Week] break.”

During the meeting, Remulla said Teves reiterated his public statements he made related to the waiver he signed.

The former governor is the younger brother of Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., who is tagged as mastermind in the assassination of Gov. Roel Degamo and the killing of eight others last March 4.

Remulla was referring to the waiver signed by the former governor on March 28, 2023, allowing the DOJ to inquire into his bank accounts with any banks, access to all his phone records, call logs, messages and emails.

“Actually, he is in the process of trying to clear his name. That he was not involved in this incident. He [said he] had no idea this was going to happen and that he just wants to live in peace,” Remulla said.

When asked if Teves offered other information, Remulla said: “we discussed some of the matters at length but of course, we tried to avoid matters that would in any way compromise our position or his position because he was in the presence of a counsel.”

RELATED STORIES

Teves still no-show, defies House deadline

CIDG on Bayawan raid: 15 firearms, explosives seized in houses of Rep. Teves, 2 ‘relatives’

Gov Roel Degamo sustained 11 bullet wounds; the one on his heart was most fatal, says Janice

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP