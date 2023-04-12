Millie Bobby Brown, 19, now engaged to Bon Jovi son, Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobbie Brown, who shot to fame a few years ago as a child star in the sci-fi horror drama “Stranger Things” on Netflix, is now engaged to be married to Jake Bongiovi, son of American rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

Brown, who just turned 19 last February, announced her engagement to Bongiovi, 20, on Instagram. The “Enola Holmes” actress said they have been together for three years before finally saying yes to marriage to the actor-producer.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned her Instagram post, flashing her huge engagement ring in a black and white photo with her teenage sweetheart.

Bongiovi also posted on his own Instagram account with a brief caption: “Forever.”

They were congratulated by fans and friends such as Jamie Campbell Bower, Brown’s co-star in “Stranger Things.”

Brown’s compelling performance in the hit series as a telekinetic girl named Eleven who battled monsters from “Upside Down” kickstarted her entertainment career when video streaming was just starting. Then just 12 years of age when, she would reprise her role in the latter seasons of “Stranger Things,” and would land lead roles in “Godzilla” and “Enola Holmes.”

While the young couple mostly kept their relationship low-key, they often post their sweet moments together on Instagram. Their relationship became official when they attended the BAFTAs red carpet in London in March 2022, sending a little shock to everyone that the child star they have come to know as “Eleven” was now all-grown up and with a boyfriend.

