LOOK: Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon throw ‘Encanto’ party for Felize’s 2nd birthday

Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon were together again as they celebrated their daughter Felize’s second birthday in an “Encanto”-themed party.

Joson treated fans to glimpses of the event, showing the colorful balloon arcs and a three-tier cake inspired by the Casa Madrigal from the 2021 Disney film, through her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 11.

“It’s someone’s birthday celebration today!” she said in the caption.

The actress then showed Felize enjoying in an inflatable playground along with other kids, as well as a photo of the kid eating a cupcake while wrapped around De Leon and Joson’s arms.

In an earlier post, Joson made a birthday greeting to her daughter whom she called their “ray of sunshine.”

“My baby is [two]! Every gising is a blessing because of you, our ray of sunshine,” Joson wrote. “Happy birthday, Felize. I love you so so very much!”

This is the second time Joson shared photos of herself with De Leon, although the pair has yet to confirm if they have rekindled their romance. Last month, the two of them attended the wedding of content creators Verniece Enciso and James Alfred Dichaves as each other’s plus-one.

De Leon, who was accused of cheating on the actress, announced their breakup in January, but he clarified that there was no third party involved. Weeks after the split confirmation, the pair were speculated to have reconciled after they were spotted together at a restaurant.

