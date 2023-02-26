LOOK: Elisse Joson sizzles in topless shoot

Elisse Joson left her fans and fellow celebrities in awe as she flaunted her slim physique in a recent topless photoshoot she had.

The 27-year-old actress and mom delivered a sultry look donning only tights and underwear, as seen in the black-and-white photos on her Instagram page on Friday, Feb. 24. Joson’s photos were taken by photographer Josh Tolentino.

“Becoming her,” she captioned her post.

Joson’s makeup was done by Xeng Zulueta, while her hair was styled by Charlie Manapat.

Joson was then showered with compliments by netizens as well as fellow actress Ruffa Gutierrez and vlogger Verniece Enciso in the comments section.

Joson earlier made headlines along with McCoy de Leon after their breakup was confirmed to the public. De Leon was also accused of cheating on the actress, but he clarified that there were no third party involved in their split.

The pair were then speculated to have reconciled after they were spotted together at a restaurant in January. Joson and De Leon have yet to confirm or deny this as of writing.

Joson and De Leon introduced their daughter Felize to the public in an episode of the reality TV show “Pinoy Big Brother” in October 2021.

