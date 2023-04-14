‘Kadaugan Job Fair’ in Lapu-Lapu today

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A total of 1,689 job vacancies will be offered in the “Kadaugan Job Fair” to be conducted at The Outlets in Pueblo Verde, Mepz 2, in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, April 14, 2023.

The activity is held in line with the celebration of the “Kadaugan sa Mactan” on April 27.

Kim Francisco, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment and Service Office (PESO), said that 39 companies will be participating in the job fair.

The job fair will start 7 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m.

Among the participating companies are Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs), hotels and resorts, malls and retailers, and locators of the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ).

“Mas maayo ang atong mga jobseekers magdala sila ug daghan nga resume or biodata para daghan silang ma-applyan,” Francisco said.

(It is better if our jobseekers bring a lot of resume or biodata so that they can apply in many companies.)

Francisco said that they are expecting around 2,000 to 3,000 jobseekers to participate in the job fair.

He added that they are targeting 16 percent of the jobseekers to be hired-on-the spot (HOTS) during the activity.

Aside from companies, the Social Security System (SSS) will also participate in the job fair to answer queries about their contributions and memberships.

Francisco added that the job fair is open to all, including those coming from outside Lapu-Lapu City.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Lapu job fair: 146 jobseekers hired on the spot

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP