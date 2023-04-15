Boy, who allegedly ran Tagbilaran ‘drug den’, rescued; 4 others arrested

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | April 15,2023 - 01:46 PM
Photo of the four men who were arrested in a suspected drug den in Tagbilaran City.

Four men (at the back) were arrested in a suspected drug den in Tagbilaran City on April 12. | PDEA-7 photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A 17-year-old boy, who was caught allegedly maintaining a suspected drug den in Tagbilaran City, was turned over to the social workers.

The boy was rescued after Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents raided the suspected drug den on April 12. 

Four other individuals were also arrested during the buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City.

In a report, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said that the minor was the subject of the buy-bust operation.

PDEA-7 said the boy was allegedly overseeing the operations of the drug den with the help of his adult cohort, Marck Joseph Daroca.

Three drug den visitors identified as German Andolana, Modesto Cañete, and Junuel Niluag were also arrested by a joint team of PDEA Bohol agents and personnel of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Law enforcers also confiscated seven packs of suspected shabu weighing at least six grams, with an estimated market value of P40,800; buy-bust money; a cell phone; and various drug paraphernalia.

According to PDEA-7, the minor was turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for custody.

The suspected shabu that were confiscated from the drug den were submitted for chemical analysis.

RELATED STORIES

Minors’ involvement in illegal drugs is a ‘serious problem,’ says PDEA-7 official

4 minors rescued, female drug peddlers nabbed, P1 million worth of drugs seized in Cebu City

PDEA-7 note surge in minor’s involvement in illegal drugs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: drug den, illegal drugs, minor, PDEA-7, Tagbilaran City
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.