Boy, who allegedly ran Tagbilaran ‘drug den’, rescued; 4 others arrested

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A 17-year-old boy, who was caught allegedly maintaining a suspected drug den in Tagbilaran City, was turned over to the social workers.

The boy was rescued after Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents raided the suspected drug den on April 12.

Four other individuals were also arrested during the buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City.

In a report, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said that the minor was the subject of the buy-bust operation.

PDEA-7 said the boy was allegedly overseeing the operations of the drug den with the help of his adult cohort, Marck Joseph Daroca.

Three drug den visitors identified as German Andolana, Modesto Cañete, and Junuel Niluag were also arrested by a joint team of PDEA Bohol agents and personnel of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Law enforcers also confiscated seven packs of suspected shabu weighing at least six grams, with an estimated market value of P40,800; buy-bust money; a cell phone; and various drug paraphernalia.

According to PDEA-7, the minor was turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for custody.

The suspected shabu that were confiscated from the drug den were submitted for chemical analysis.

