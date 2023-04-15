Atty. Baes, Bar exams 6th placer : “There was a bit of expectation”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Atty. Gabriel Baes, the 2022 Bar exams topnotcher attended a presscon hosted by his alma mater on Saturday morning, April 15, and readily admits he has got nothing to say, eliciting laughter.

The Bar 6th placer from the University of San Carlos Law School said he was still overwhelmed by the results of the exams and that he is still in disbelief and a bit confused.

“Still, as of now I am baffled and the feeling is still immaculate that I was able to assume this feat, hurdling that very very hard exam,” Baes said.

He then continues, “I guess I would like to put my opening statement into a word of thanks to everyone— to my family, especially to the USC Law faculty, to my professors, to the deans, and to this presscon for recognizing an achievement,”

When asked about whether the new lawyer expected to top the bar exams, Atty. Baes said he did not expect it entirely but rather hoped that he would, or at least, place at the top.

The new lawyer described his journey to be “unique” having to go through different setups with the health pandemic still raging while attending classes.

Nonetheless, he said he remained diligent and persevered in his academic endeavors in order to reach his end goal, his dream.

Atty. Baes said he might pursue litigation following his success at the 2022 Bar exams, as he expresses his intent to be a member of the trial community. /rcg

