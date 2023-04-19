MCWD gets more than P800 million grant from Japan for new septage management project

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has obtained a grant agreement worth 2 billion yen or more than P800 million for a new septage management project.

The grant was from the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The turnover ceremony for the grant agreement was held at the Social Hall of Cebu City Hall’s Legislative Building on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

MCWD general manager Edgar Donoso said the new septage management project, which will be built at the North Reclamation Area (NRA) in Cebu City, is expected to expand MCWD’s capabilities to collect and treat wastewater.

“Nag-initiate man jud mi… we requested it nga makahatag ta og additional septage treatment facility. So far, kaning sa Cebu City, government-owned nga existing septage facility (at the NRA), is donated or granted to gihapon sa JICA,” he said.

The capacity of the existing septage facility is more than 100 cubic meters per day, and once the new project is completed, it is expected to provide an additional capacity of more than 400 cubic meters daily or a combined total of about 530 cubic meters daily.

“From the household, kita maoy mo-collect. Atong i-transport dalhon nato sa atong facility. I-treat nato ang tubig before nato ilabay.”

Donoso said they target to complete the project by 2026.

Meanwhile, Japanese Consul General Hideki Yamaji said the Japanese government wanted to focus on projects that would benefit hundreds of people.

“That’s why the JICA has chosen water management and water management is very important because that will directly affect the people’s health and sanitation and everything. So, by improving this septage treatment system, people’s health and public health sanitary will improve a lot,” he said.

Yamaji said that the current JICA project is just the beginning of the “very long process” of establishing and managing the Cebu septage treatment.

“We like to just keep our attention on the efforts made by the MCWD, and we would like to lend support as much as possible… we want to have a very good friendly relationship with the Philippines. Maybe some friendship and hospitality from the Philippines are what we want to get,” he added.

Among those who attended the MCWD grant turnover ceremony were Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Secretary to the Mayor and lawyer Collin Rosell. /rcg

