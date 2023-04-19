Amparo guns for PH minimumweight crown in main event of Kumong Bol-anon 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Kumong Bol-Anon 10 brings 10 action-packed bouts when it visits the Municipality of Guindulman, Bohol on May 6.

The PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions fight card will have the Philippine minimumweight title at stake in the main event fight featuring its banner boxer, Jake “El Bambino” Amparo versus Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Clyde Azarcon.

Amparo and Azarcon will battle for 12 rounds in the card’s featured fight.

Amparo holds a record of 12 wins, two knockouts, four defeats, and one draw, while Azarcon has a 17-6-1 (win-loss-draw) record with six knockouts.

In the co-main event, one of PMI’s top prospects, Shane “Sugar” Gentallan will face Dianxing Zhu of China for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council (ABC) silver light flyweight title for 10 rounds.

Gentallan is undefeated in seven bouts with four knockouts, while Zhu has a 7-1 (win-loss) record with six knockouts.

Besides the main featured bouts, the undercard is also stacked with top-notch matchups.

Villamor Boxing Gym’s undefeated prospects Christian Balunan (6-0, 3KOs) and Reymart Tagacanao (4-0, 4KOs) will go up against separate opponents.

Balunan will face Charlie Malupangue (9-8-4, 6KOs) of Zamboanga del Sur in an eight-rounder bout under the 107lbs category, while Tagacanao squares off with Ruel Julian (4-4, 1KO) of Bukidnon in another eight rounder in the 116lbs division.

Also featured is Money Punch Fight Promotions’ banner boxer Niño Rio Saoy (1-0) who will fight Dave Barlas (5-6-1, 3 KOs) of General Santos City in the lightweight division for four rounds.

In addition, Taiwanese Ming Hu Lee will test his mettle against Compostela, Cebu’s Wilfredo Ruta in the curtain raiser for four rounds under the 130lbs.

The rest of the undercard bouts pit Pablito Balidio vs Virgelio Silvano, Gerwin Asilo vs. Ariel Antimaro, Jason Tinampay vs. Marjun Tabamo, and Angilou Dalogdog vs. Dennis Endar. /rcg

