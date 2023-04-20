IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Mambaling fire 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An afternoon fire burned houses in a densely populated area in Sitiio Mangga, Barangay Mambaling, here on Wednesday afternoon, April 19.

The fire raged for almost an hour, the Cebu City Fire Station reported.

A total of 35 houses went up in smoke while 15 more sustained damages, leaving at least 80 families or 240 residents homeless. Damages were pegged at approximately P3.6 million.

Here are photos from the area a day after the fire (Thursday, April 20).

Firefighters in Cebu City received the fire alarm at 1:48 p.m., or approximately five hours after they responded to a fire in Brgy. Pit-os where the fire displaced 55 individuals.

They raised it to the first alarm immediately due to the density of the structures, most of which were made from light materials.

