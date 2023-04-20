Heart Evangelista draws hilarious reactions after using luxury bag as grocery bag

Heart Evangelista once again drew hilarious reactions from fans after she went grocery shopping using a bag from a luxury brand as her grocery bag.

The actress-fashion icon showed her grocery haul inside a white net bag from luxury fashion brand Chanel, through her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 18.

This immediately elicited funny remarks from fans, with some saying how the grocery items were more affordable than the shopping bag.

“Sinampal na naman po tayo ng kahirapan. Afford bilhin ‘yung corned beef at prutas pero yung bag hindi,” one @berryohann said.

“Naggo-grocery din ako pero hindi naman ako gumaganda ng ganyan. Siguro dapat meron din ako Chanel grocery bag,” an Instagram user that goes by the handle @captured_memories_01 commented.

“I’m so in love talaga [with] this girl kahit feeling ko ang pulubi ko na,” said one @heyitsrone.

“Corned beef but make it fashown,” Instagram user @erikadaneee commented.

“Gusto ko na lang maging corned beef [para maka-experience] ng sosh na bag,” one @jhawkeee stated.

Meanwhile, Evangelista recently bonded with fellow actress Bea Alonzo with whom she found an “unexpected friendship.” Aside from Alonzo, Evangelista was also earlier seen reuniting with her ex-boyfriend, actor Jericho Rosales, as well as actors Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, Maja Salvador and Diether Ocampo, among others. /ra

