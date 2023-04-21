Teachers group lodges complaint vs Sara Duterte at ILO

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) has formally asked the International Labor Organization (ILO) to intervene against the “Red-tagging” of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

In an April 19 letter to Chihoko Asada Miyakawa, regional director of the ILO Southeast Asia, ACT asked the ILO to push the government to respect trade unions and human rights.

ACT cited the March 4 and March 6 statements of Duterte, which associated their group with the communist movement.

The ILO, however, can only impose economic sanctions on any member country under certain conditions.

ACT said it was still studying if the group would file a complaint against the vice president in any local court or body.

