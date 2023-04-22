Gullas leads groundbreaking of Talisay City skate and family park

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Skateboarders in Talisay City would soon have a safe and convenient place that they could use for their practices.

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas led early on Thursday morning, April 20, the groundbreaking of the city’s skate and family park that is located beside the Talisay City Plaza at the City Hall compound.

When completed, this is going to be the city’s first family and skate park, Gullas said.

“I was truly happy that we were able to proceed with the groundbreaking today [Friday] since it has been my dream since last year to establish a skatepark in our city,” Gullas said in an advisory.

“Skateboarding is fast becoming a very popular sport among young Cebuanos. In fact, our very own Cebuana skateboarding star Margielyn Didal helped popularize the sport when she competed during the 2020 Summer Olympics, when skateboarding was introduced as an Olympic sport,” he added.

Gullas said he had been wanting to especially have a skate park in Talisay City so “we can provide a venue for young skateboarders to practice their skills.”

“Usually atong mga skateboarders anha mag-practice sa kadalanan or sa uban nga public areas. (Usually, our skateboarders would practice on the roads or in other public places.) We wanted to provide them a venue where they can practice their skills safely,” he said.

Talisay City’s skate and family park was designed by world-renowned designer Kenneth Cobonpue in consultation with OIympic skateboarding coach Dani Bautista.

Gullas was joined by Vice Mayor Choy Aznar, the other city officials and City Hall department heads and employees during the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

“Sa sunod, ang mga skaters na pud ang kuyog nato and hopefully together with Margielyn Didal once ma-open na ang skatepark to the public,” the mayor said.

(Next time, our skateboarders will join us and hopefully together with Margielyn Didal once the skatepark will be opened to the public.)

