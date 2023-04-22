Rice, pork prices going up

Selling prices of some rice and pork products went up significantly in certain stores as of early April, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

In a report, the PSA said the average retail price of well-milled rice climbed by P0.02 to P2 per kilogram in seven trading centers during the first phase of April (April 1 to April 5).

But Baguio City, Calapan City, Batangas City, and Butuan City registered declines in retail prices ranging from P0.75 to P2.90 per kg.

The largest price spike of P2 per kg was recorded in Digos City, while the biggest decrease of P2.90 per kg was observed in Butuan City.

Retail prices of pork ham (kasim) climbed by P10 to P20 per kg in eight trading centers, while those in Kidapawan City, Cebu City and Butuan City reported decreases in average prices.

