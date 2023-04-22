Cesafi Esports finals: UCLM Webmasters battle USC Warriors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited Cesafi Esports League (CEL) finals will finally unfold on Sunday at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Esports, the longest-running sports event of the Cesafi will pit the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UC) Webmasters against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the Best-of-Five finals.

The UCLM Webmasters is comprised of Cliff Godwin Didal, Rhamiz Mag-aso, Juden Baguio, Justin Frank Quieta, and Kent Louie Peroso.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be manned by Zeke Swayze Himaya, Paul Emmanuel Corsino, Charles Alejo, Elian Thaddeus Amores, Joel Vince Aying, James Rey Lumacang, Kevin Noel Camajalan, and Reynaldo Almacin Jr.

The official game of the CEL is Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

The Warriors defeated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the upper bracket playoffs to secure the finals berth.

The Webmasters, on the other hand, topped the lower bracket by defeating the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU) Cobras and also CIT-U, to advance to the Cesafi Esports finals. /rcg

