Andi Eigenmann is new reading ambassador for General Luna town

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Celebrity mom Andi Eigenmann is up for another challenge.

Aside from being a surfer, model, vlogger and social media influencer, this mother of three is now a ‘Reading Ambassador’ for General Luna, a 5th class municipality in Surigao del Norte province.

General Luna Mayor Sol Matugas welcomed Eigenmann to their ‘club of public servants’ in a social media post last April 18. The same post was also shared on Eigenmann’s Fb page.

“Welcome to the club, Ms. Andi! This is the club of public servants, committed to deliver quality service to the people, whatever role we may play,” Matugas said.

At the same time, Matugas has also expressed her gratitude to Eigenmann “for taking the challenge and for your heart for General Luna.”

Eigenmann is now based in Siargao with her fiance Philmar Alipayo.

