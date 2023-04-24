Pagasa: Warm Monday in most parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Warm weather will prevail in most parts of the country with possible rain showers due to the easterlies in the Visayas and Mindanao on Monday, according to the state weather bureau.

“Mainit na panahon ang mararanasan sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa,” said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Obet Badrina.

(Warm weather is expected in most parts of the country.)

“Sa pag-iral pa din ng easterlies o yung hanging nagmumula sa Dagat Pasipiko, possible pa din ang thunderstorms sa Mindanao at Kabisayaan kung saan nakakaapekto ang easterlies,” Badrina added.

(Due to the prevailing easterlies or the warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, thunderstorms are still possible in the Visayas and Mindanao due to easterlies’ effects.)

Badrina also said that as of Monday, no tropical cyclone is expected to affect the country until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning over any of the country’s seaboards.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Monday

Luzon

Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celcius

Baguio City: 17 to 27 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 34 degrees Celcius

Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tugegarao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Visayas

Cebu: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Mindanao

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

READ MORE:

Heat of the moment

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP