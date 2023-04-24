Pagasa: Warm Monday in most parts of PH
MANILA, Philippines — Warm weather will prevail in most parts of the country with possible rain showers due to the easterlies in the Visayas and Mindanao on Monday, according to the state weather bureau.
“Mainit na panahon ang mararanasan sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa,” said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Obet Badrina.
(Warm weather is expected in most parts of the country.)
“Sa pag-iral pa din ng easterlies o yung hanging nagmumula sa Dagat Pasipiko, possible pa din ang thunderstorms sa Mindanao at Kabisayaan kung saan nakakaapekto ang easterlies,” Badrina added.
(Due to the prevailing easterlies or the warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, thunderstorms are still possible in the Visayas and Mindanao due to easterlies’ effects.)
Badrina also said that as of Monday, no tropical cyclone is expected to affect the country until the end of the month.
Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning over any of the country’s seaboards.
Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Monday
Luzon
Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celcius
Baguio City: 17 to 27 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 24 to 34 degrees Celcius
Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tugegarao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
Visayas
Cebu: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
Mindanao
Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Cagayan de Oro: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
